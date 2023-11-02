ABQToDo is the guide to vibrant culture, arts, sports, dining, and more in the Duke City. The group’s weekly updates keep both locals and tourists in the loop when it comes to local events.

One of the best things about ABQToDo is that they offer their event listings for free. Anyone with an event that is open to the public and is within a 50-mile radius of Albuquerque’s downtown center can submit it to be listed on ABQToDo.

Those who would like to submit an event for listing on ABQToDo can do so at this link. To check out upcoming events in Albuquerque, click here.