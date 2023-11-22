ABQToDo is the gateway to Albuquerque’s arts and culture scene, keeping community members in the know with local event listings and information. Plenty is going on in the Duke City over Thanksgiving weekend, and ABQToDo has all of the important details:

On Thursday, November 23, the Turkey Trot run will be taking place at Balloon Fiesta Park. The event will begin at 9 a.m., and registration costs $10 for the Tot Trot, $14 for the Little Turkey Mile, and $45 for the 5K run and walk. To register, click here.

The Nightbird Trolly Experience will be offered on November 24 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Starting at Lapis Room in Old Town, attendees will go on a trip to Flyby Provisions via trolley, experiencing live music and local goods. Tickets cost $25; to book a trip, click here.

On Saturday, November 25, there is a Downtown Bar Crawl for Small Business Saturday. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., spots like Boese Brothers, Sister, Red Door, and more will be open for “Drink Local” in Downtown Albuquerque. To learn more, click here.

For those thinking of adopting, the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is hosting a Black Friday adoption event from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 24. The event will take place at Lucky Paws in the Coronado Center Mall and will extend into Saturday and Sunday at all of the animal welfare locations. To view the shelter’s adoptable pets, click here.

