Breaking your phone or laptop can be stressful, and having to find a repair shop can make things even worse. ABQ Phone Repair and Accessories is there when you need them; they have been serving the community for around 10 years now, fixing phones, tablets, laptops, and much more.

Adam Atakan Aynaci is the owner of ABQ Phone Repair and Accessories and is ready to tackle repairs from battery damage to shattered device screens and more, fixing devices in as little as 30 minutes.

Aynaci says that most of the time, phones are fully repairable, and everything can be returned back to how it was before the break, including the device’s data. Fixing tech instead of replacing it can save a great deal of money and stress.

ABQ Phone Repair is located at Menaul and Louisiana boulevards. To learn more about ABQ Phone Repair and how they can help, click here.