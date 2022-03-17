A murder is going to be announced.

The famed novel by Agatha Christie is going live on stage at the Albuquerque Little Theater, this is something you will want to see. Samantha Blauwkamp and Kathleen Reed joined New Mexico Living to give us the rundown of their latest production and how to grab your tickets. You will experience a classic theater experience with a show full of mixed motives, concealed identities, and more.

The show starts the weekend of March 18 and runs till April 3, 2022.

To find tickets and showtimes, click here.