The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of commerce is getting ready for its Hispanic heritage awards ‘ConverGente y Cultura’ happening this weekend.

They have partnered with Tito’s Vodka for this year’s annual Hispanic Heritage Awards event as its after party sponsor. Tito’s Handmade Vodka has donated vodka to charity events since the early days of the company in the late ‘90s. Since then, they have supported tens of thousands of charitable sponsorships.

Established in 1975 by 14 members of the Hispanic business community, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is an organization focused on improving economic development, opportunities, and education in Albuquerque and throughout the state of New Mexico.

If you would like to attend the Hispanic heritage awards tickets are still available. Sponsorship starts at $2,500, tables for $1,000, and single tickets for $100. The awards are this Saturday, Oct. 14, at Hotel Albuquerque starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information visit their website.