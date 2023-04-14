ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Office of Equity and Inclusion is partnering with Rickert Property Group to host an Albuquerque Housing Fair. The Office of Equity aims to inspire and equip the government to make Albuquerque a “national role model of racial equity and social justice.”

The event will provide the community with tools and resources to address financial, rental, and homeownership options. The community of Albuquerque has been struggling with a lot of housing instability, and the city wants this fair to act as a one-stop shop to help answer people’s questions.

The housing fair will be on Saturday, Apr. 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the UNM Continuing Education Building in northeast Albuquerque. The event will include workshops, onsite case management, resources vendors, and food. The event will be completely free of charge.

April is Fair Housing Month and representative Nichole Rogers of the Equity and Inclusion Office says, “It doesn’t matter where you come from, what race, what ethnicity, what economic status you have; everybody deserves a safe place to live.”

To sign up for the event, click here.