For nearly 50 years, ABQ Childcare has been taking great care of kids from as young as 6 weeks up to 12 years old. And recently, they have been recognized for their contributions to the community. They were named Best in the City for 2022 for Day Care.

They strive for staff to provide high-quality care. They do this by hiring staff with education and experience in the early childcare field. All of their teachers have a degree or are working towards obtaining one. Because they are a 5-star center that follows the lowest teacher-child ratios. This allows kids to get more individual attention.

They are currently enrolling all ages 6 weeks to 12 years. They have a professionally planned curriculum and can customize/modify lesson plans for each child to help them meet their individual goals and milestones at an appropriate pace.

They offer the New Mexico free pre-k, all they ask is for the child to meet the birthday cut off and it’s first come first serve. They offered it from Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. They have four locations all around town.

For more information visit abqchildcare.com.