ABQ Childcare is a non-profit that has been serving the Albuquerque community for nearly 50 years. The childcare program is now enrolling kids for the 2023-2024 school year.

ABQ Childcare serves kids from ages six weeks old to 12 years old, providing four free meals daily regardless of income level. The childcare center has four locations: All Seasons Day School, Alvarado Day School, Child Co. Day School, and Little Corral Day School.

ABQ Childcare even offers free Pre-K for children ages three to five; children must have turned three before September 1 to begin the program. The free Pre-K program is a part of New Mexico’s state funding, ensuring that every child in the state can attend an early childhood program.

ABQ Childcare is also hiring for a variety of positions – from entry-level to more experienced positions. The childcare center helps its staff get enrolled in degree programs and obtain full-ride scholarships to get a college education at a low cost.

The childcare center has an open-door policy and offers free tours. To learn more about ABQ Childcare, visit their website here.