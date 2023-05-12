May 12 is known as National Provider/Appreciation Day. ABQ Childcare acknowledges that being a teacher is hard work and they do take time to appreciate all their teacher and all the hard work that they do. This week we celebrated our hardworking teachers with teacher appreciation week. We had a fun celebration at Top Golf, and many families brought in items like food to share with our teachers.

For nearly 50 years ABQ Childcare has been a 5-star, nationally accredited childcare center right here in our community. And last year they were in Albuquerque’s The Magazines “Best of the city daycare” and the Face of Childcare 2022 and 2023. ABQ Childcare offers free daycare for kids between the ages of 3-5 and fits in the birthday age gap. They provide kids with breaks, lunch, and snacks.

Teachers work very hard to plan curriculum for their children. They have a hands-on curriculum professionally planned and modified to meet each child’s personal needs and goals. They believe ‘that success comes from the belief and Practice that all students do not learn the same and need a curriculum modified towards each child’s own pace.’

For more information, visit abqchildcare.com.