Caring for both humans and the planet, Above Snakes is Albuquerque’s newest men’s clothing and lifestyle shop. The store offers clothing and goods that are made with a focus on ethics and sustainability.

Above Snakes came about after the owner, Nadia Mousleh, saw that there were not many boutiques geared toward men’s clothing. The shop carries everyday styles with all-natural fabrics that are ethically made.

Above Snakes is located in Old Town Albuquerque at 414 Romero Street. The shop is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. To find out more, visit the store’s website at this link.