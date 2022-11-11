NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Veterans Day honors those who have served in the military. But sadly, recent data shows that veterans are more likely to be taken advantage of through scams.

AARP has created the ‘Veterans Fraud Center,’ a resource base that is available for all Veterans and active duty military. You can find more information at aarp.org/vetfraudcenter or, you can call the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 877-908-3360.

As much as veterans are vulnerable, so are regular people. AARP advises never giving anyone personal identification information. Don’t share passwords, PIN passcodes, date of birth or social security numbers. When in doubt, just hang up the phone. You can also do some background research and look up the phone number of official organization that claims it is calling you. With that information, call the organization to ask if they are truly seeking the information that was being asked of you by the original caller. For more information, visit aarp.org/vets-fraud-center.

