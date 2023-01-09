The 2023 legislative session is just a week away and AARP New Mexico will be among several organizations following key pieces of legislation that aim to make lives a little better for the 50-plus.

They will be working on enacting paid family medical leave, which will allow paid family leave, up to 12 weeks of paid time off, or workers’ own serious health conditions. AARP will also be advocating for protecting elders from financial exploitation. For nearly a decade AARP has been helping and fighting to protect vulnerable old adults who really on legal guardians to make vital decisions.

For more information, you can visit aarp.org/new-mexico.