AARP New Mexico is helping people ages 50+ vote. AARP is a non-profit organization that advocates for people over age 50 helping them receive necessary resources from the state and federal levels.

“People 50+ is our nation’s most powerful voting bloc. In fact, they decided traditionally the last couple of presidential races,” said Othiamba Umi, associate state director for advocacy. They also make up 60%-70% of all voters, and this election is important to get their votes because is the midterm election and traditionally people tend to fall off. It’s important to show and tell them how important their votes are and to make sure their voices are being heard.

AARP NM has made it easy for people 50+ to register and vote or to just learn more about what is changes if any happening in this election. They encourage people to go to their webpage to find more information about voting.