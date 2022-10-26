AARP New Mexico is helping people ages 50+ take action to go out and vote. AARP is a non-profit organization that advocates for people over the age of 50 to help them receive necessary resources from the state and federal levels.

With the cost of living going up it’s important to pay attention to those who have a fixed income and who cannot afford to pay more for basic necessities such as groceries and gas. This is common for those in the 50-plus age group. If they go out and vote it can make a difference which can benefit this age group.

People ages 50 plus are the nation’s most powerful voting block and as a result-candidates should be paying attention to the issues that matter within this age group. AARP NM is encouraging people to go to their webpage to find more information about voting.