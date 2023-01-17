Most Americans don’t have a ‘will’ as part of their estate plan. But do you really need a will? The short answer is, yes.

Everyone who owns anything should have a will, that will, is going to put people in charge of directing others on distributing their wealth according to their wishes upon their death. If a person dies without having a will the state goes through probate which can be time consuming, expensive and can leave your loved ones unprotective.

