The Albuquerque Little Theatre presents ‘A Tuna Christmas.” The play takes place during Christmas in the smallest town in Texas. It’s also a sequel to the play “Greater Tuna.”

‘A Tuna Christmas’ is a total delight for all seasons, performed by two quick-changing comedians. Each actor will play about ten different actors. Showcasing the whole town. These two actors will have you laughing the whole time. Audiences who have and who have not seen Greater Tuna will enjoy this laugh-filled evening.

ABQ Little Theatre does ask the audience to please wear a mask. Performances start Thursday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m. and run through Sunday. For ticket information and show times, visit albuquerquelittletheatre.org.