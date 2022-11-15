A key component of oriental medicine, acupuncture is used to treat pain as well as improve overall wellness and stress management.

Julie Wood is a doctor of oriental medicine who has opened a new clinic in Corrales New Mexico, located at 3949 Corrales Rd STE 180. Her goal is to help people feel and look better inside and out. Acupuncture has been around for thousands of years and what it does is allow the body to heal itself. The needles are placed in different areas of the body depending on the injury and then it works to remind the body of how it felt before it was injured. It helps everything in the body to flow better which allows patients to feel better.

The best way to get in touch and to book an appointment is by calling or texting 505-333-9897 and visiting them online pointsforhealthllc.com.