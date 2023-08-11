ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When traveling, it’s a must to take pictures of all the fun places you visit. Visit Albuquerque compiled a list of “Albuquerque’s Most Instagrammable Spots.” View the list below.

Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Balloon Fiesta is the most photographed event in the world. With hundreds of hot air balloons in the background, your selfies will make any picture stand out.

Casa Rondeña Winery

New Mexico is one of the oldest wine-making regions in the country. This winery has stunning traditional Spanish architecture, gorgeous rows of grapes, and a photo-worthy patio and pond area for sipping wines.

El Vado ABQ

El Vado recently received a major remodeled. The more modern feel is currently trending in #travelgrams.

Level 5 at Hotel Chaco

Level 5 is located at Hotel Chaco in Albuquerque, and is an Instagram feed paradise. And how can it not with amazing and breathtaking views of the Sandia Mountains and rooftop ar is the perfect place to take some of the best sunsets in town.

Los poblanos Historic Inn & Oraganic Famrs

Los Poblanos has always gained attention for all the picture-perfect spots it has. This historic Inn, organic farm, and event venue have rows and rows of lavender bushes alongside cottonwood. A beautiful place where pictures don’t do it justice.

Luna and Luz

Luna and Luz in Old Town Albuquerque are aesthetically pleasing for any Instagram Influencer. The store has a wide selection of clothing, jewelry, skincare, home decor, and more. Whether you are shopping or just looking for a new Instagram selfie Luna and Luz is the place to be.

Marble Brewing

Marble Brewing has become a fun atmosphere with live local music, a food truck, and more. As one of the original breweries, this is a truly local place that visitors would love to visit. There are definitely Instagram-worthy pictures that can be taken here.

New Mexico State Fair

The New Mexico State Fair is the perfect spot for an Instagram post. Whether you are enjoying the rides, the food, or the games there is a perfect spot to snap selfies at. The New Mexico fair will be held in September at the Expo New Mexico.

Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway

The Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway will elevate your Instagram feed up to 10,300 feet to be exact. This is the perfect place to watch a stunning view of all of Albuquerque or the sunset will take your pictures to a higher view. If the tram wasn’t enough you can also check out more view spots from Ten 3 restaurant.

Sawmill Market

Sawmill Market is a trendy warehouse with an amazing food hall inside. This spot has many places inside and out where you can snap a picture-perfect post or selfie. With a diverse mix of local food and a self-service restaurant experience, this unique spot will keep your Instagram feed alongside your taste buds satisfied.

The Grove cafe & Market