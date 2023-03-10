Albuquerque’s longest-running homeless shelter The Good Shepherd center is putting on its annual St. Patrick’s day celebration. It’s filled with food, family, and fun all while furthering the center’s mission to help our city’s most vulnerable population.

Brother Mathis Barrett started the shelter down on Second Street and Iron Street and there it’s stayed serving Albuquerque’s most vulnerable population. This year the celebration will be back to a live event. A Family friendly event, they invite the whole family to come out and celebrate

This event will be held at St. Puis the X campus on the Westside of town, located at 5301 St. Joseph’s Dr. NW. Friday, March 17, 2023. From 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Tickets available at the door will be $17 for children under 12 will be $7. For more information visit gscnm.org.