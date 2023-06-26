The Albuquerque Isotopes have a jam-packed homestand coming up next week bringing with it all sorts of fun, themed nights. Below is a list of what to expect:

  • Wednesday, June 28
    • 50 cents Hotdog Night
    • Gates open at 5:30 p.m. game starts at 6:35 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 29
    • Lunch at the Lab
    • Gates open at 11:00 a.m. Game time starts at 12:05 p.m.
  • Friday, June 30
    • Beach Towels for the first 2,000 fans
    • Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Game time starts at 6:35 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 1
    • Lowrider Night, lowrider Bobbleheads for the first 3,000 fans
    • Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Game time is 6:35 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 2
    • Fireworks
    • Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Game time starts at 6:05 p.m.
  • Monday, July 3
    • Independence Day Celebration Fireworks
    • Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Game time is 6:05 p.m.

For more information visit milb.com/albuquerque.