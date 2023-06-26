The Albuquerque Isotopes have a jam-packed homestand coming up next week bringing with it all sorts of fun, themed nights. Below is a list of what to expect:
- Wednesday, June 28
- 50 cents Hotdog Night
- Gates open at 5:30 p.m. game starts at 6:35 p.m.
- Thursday, June 29
- Lunch at the Lab
- Gates open at 11:00 a.m. Game time starts at 12:05 p.m.
- Friday, June 30
- Beach Towels for the first 2,000 fans
- Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Game time starts at 6:35 p.m.
- Saturday, July 1
- Lowrider Night, lowrider Bobbleheads for the first 3,000 fans
- Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Game time is 6:35 p.m.
- Sunday, July 2
- Fireworks
- Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Game time starts at 6:05 p.m.
- Monday, July 3
- Independence Day Celebration Fireworks
- Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Game time is 6:05 p.m.
For more information visit milb.com/albuquerque.