The Albuquerque Isotopes have a jam-packed homestand coming up next week bringing with it all sorts of fun, themed nights. Below is a list of what to expect:

Wednesday, June 28 50 cents Hotdog Night Gates open at 5:30 p.m. game starts at 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, June 29 Lunch at the Lab Gates open at 11:00 a.m. Game time starts at 12:05 p.m.

Friday, June 30 Beach Towels for the first 2,000 fans Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Game time starts at 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 Lowrider Night, lowrider Bobbleheads for the first 3,000 fans Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Game time is 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, July 2 Fireworks Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Game time starts at 6:05 p.m.

Monday, July 3 Independence Day Celebration Fireworks Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Game time is 6:05 p.m.



For more information visit milb.com/albuquerque.