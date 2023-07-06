The Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico exists to help those who’ve been diagnosed and treated for childhood cancer. The fund is designed to help individuals and their families cope with the day-to-day educational, emotional, and financial needs of living while fighting cancer. Every year they host the Erin Trujeque Memorial Golf Tournament.

Erin Trujeque Memorial will host its annual golf tournament July 13-14, 2023:

Starting Thursday with a ProAm. This will be for the Diamond and Platinum sponsored event. Located at the UNM Championship Golf Course. Check-in is 7:30 a.m., and there will be breakfast, bloody marys, and shotgun will begin at 9:00 a.m.