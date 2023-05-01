The 2023 USA Cycling Collegiate road national championships are taking place right here in Albuquerque for the first time. This event features 350 college athletes, representing 80 universities from across the U.S. It’s a one-of-a-kind event that the community can experience for themselves May 5-7.

Athletes will compete in three different events at three different courses over three days:

May 5: Time Trial – Atrisco Vista Blvd

May 6: Road Race – East Mountains – Start/Finish in front of East Mountain High School

May 7: Criterium – Balloon Fiesta Park

They want to alert residents that athletes will be out competing on roads in our communities, so remember to please be patient and courteous. Road impact notices and signage will go out prior to the event and law enforcement and traffic control personnel will be on-site all three days of the event to assist and make this a great event for all. For more information visit usacycling.org.