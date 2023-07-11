The Jewish Community Center of Greater Albuquerque works to enrich and inspire the entire community. They are recognizing their 2023 New Mexico Humanitarian Awards Honorees.

The 2023 New Mexico Humanitarian Awards will take place on Sunday, August 13 at the Event Center at Sandia Golf Club. The NM Humanitarian Awards has been hosted by the Jewish Community Center of Greater Albuquerque since 2008. This award is inclusive of the entire state of NM and recognizes individuals, organizations, and companies who have done extraordinary work.