The 2023 New Mexico Heart Walk has a 5K run added for the first time this year. It will take place Saturday, September 15 at the Avanyu Plaza at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

By registering for the heart walk and run you are taking the first step to save lives. Fewer than 1 in 4 U.S. adults meet federal guidelines for physical activity levels. These guidelines call for adults to get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week.