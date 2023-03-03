ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Turn up the heat and get your taste buds in check because The National Fiery Foods and Barbecue Show is back! Taking place right here in the Duke City, this is a one-of-a-kind event. Featuring hundreds of exhibitors showing off their best fiery gourmet foods, sauces, spices, and rubs – needless to say, you won’t get a sizzling experience like this anywhere else.

In 1987, author and chile pepper expert Dave DeWitt saw a tabletop display of Old El Paso products at the New Mexico Chile Conference and the rest is history. DeWitt and his wife created this event, and despite some skepticism, this event continue to get bigger and more successful.

Dr. BBQ came this year as a vendor bringing his Italian beef rub, BBQ sauce peaches, and chipotle.

There will be 1,000 different products that people can taste and buy. DeWitt expresses how Albuquerque is the best place to host this due to the chile peppers that people love and enjoy.

The event will be at Sandia Grand Ballroom at the Sandia Casino. Tickets will be $15.50, and you can purchase tickets online.

Show Hours:

Friday, March 3, 2023

Trade & General Public: 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2023

Trade & General Public 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

Trade & General Public: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

For more information visit fieryfoodsshow.com.