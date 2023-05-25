America’s Mattress is hosting its biggest sale of 2023 for Memorial Day weekend. The mattress warehouse superstore is also hosting the grand re-opening of its outlet store.

For the holiday weekend, the store is running many deals with Serta and Beautyrest mattresses, with savings of up to $900. The stores offer extended financing, no-credit options, and some free same-day delivery deals. The store also offers 50-80% off through its clearance, floor display, and closeout options.

The mattress retailer has recently picked up the Ashley Furniture line. The furniture will be available at the America’s Mattress warehouse outlet off of I-25 and Jefferson.

America’s Mattress has six locally owned and operated locations serving the Albuquerque and Rio Rancho area. To learn more about America’s Mattress, visit their website here.