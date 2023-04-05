The Enchantment Awards bring together the best performers from high schools across New Mexico to celebrate the artistry and accomplishments of drama students and their teachers.

As many as 150 students will perform on stage in a night of music and drama as 20 students compete to be named either the best actor or best actress.

Only 10 males and 10 females will be nominated from the entire state. Dakotah Lopez, 2017 Best Actor Nominee, explained how this is somewhat healthy competition between students that will allow them to be recognized.

The best performers from high schools across New Mexico will gather to celebrate the artistry and accomplishments of drama students and teachers. The winner will get to go to New York, where they will work with Broadway professionals and perform with dozens of their peers from across the country at the Jimmy Awards. The Enchantment Awards is an outstanding show that no one will want to miss.

The Enchantment Awards will be Friday, April 28, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $27.50 to $42. Ticket prices for students 18 and younger are $12. The event is located at Popejoy Hall.