The International Western Music Association (IWMA) is back in the Duke City. Organizers are getting ready for their annual event that features western music artists, cowboy poets, vendors, and more!

Western Music Reviewer and Columnist for Western Way Magazine Rick Huff spoke about the musical event. He noted that western music is different than country music as it is primarily acoustic and the lyrics touch on more cowboy-inspired themes.

Huff said the event will feature lots of music, vendors, and art. He explained that western roots are strong in New Mexico as it still has hundreds of ranches alongside the rich culture and traditional communities.

The IWMA’s 2022 Convention runs from Wednesday at noon until Sunday at Hotel Albuquerque. Daytime activities are free, and nighttime events sell for different rates. That information can be found on IWMA’s website.