Offering expert skills in at-home assistance, 1st Care of New Mexico provides reliable home care services throughout the Albuquerque metro area. Including bathing, medication reminders, errand running, mobility assistance, and more, 1st Care creates customized home care plans to fit each of its clients.

The local care company can help get New Mexicans enrolled in their program from start to finish. Requirements to get aid are that the client must be 21 years of age or older, must be enrolled in Medicaid, and must have a physical or mental disability; the services are free if clients have full Medicaid benefits.

Not only does 1st Care of New Mexico provide caregivers when needed, but clients’ loved ones can get paid to provide care. This option can bring more money into the home, helping those affected by disabilities afford essentials like gas and groceries. Caregivers with 1st Care are offered $13 per hour, a 401K, health insurance, and paid sick leave.

Alongside providing care for its clients, 1st Care of New Mexico gives back to the community in many ways. The company is Christian-based and “believes in pouring out love into the community.” 1st Care hosts around three to four blood drives in each of their Albuquerque, Belen, and Los Lunas offices per year. The company also gives back through donations of school supplies, jackets, Thanksgiving meals, Christmas toys, and more.

To learn more about 1st Care of New Mexico, visit its website at this link.