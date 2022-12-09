First Care of New Mexico LLC provides non-medical home care services throughout Belen, Los Lunas, Albuquerque, and the Rio Rancho areas.

Whether help is needed with meal preparation, bathing, medication reminders, or something else, First Care of New Mexico is there to help improve the quality of life for you or a loved one.

To qualify for this you need to have a physical or mental disability such as depression, anxiety, bipolar, and or seizures. Must be 21+ and have full Medicaid. First Care is always accepting transfers as well as new consumers and they have helpful employees that are happy to help you from start to finish.

This program is beneficial to New Mexico residents because a lot of family members need to stop working to help take care of their loved ones and the program provides income. Which allows family members to care for them. The nice thing about the program is that the patient can choose who they want as their caregiver.

If you’re interested in applying for a caregiver position, they start at $12.75 hr, weekly pay, offer 401K, sick leave, and health insurance. For more information about their programs or other questions, visit their website.