The First Care of New Mexico LLC provides reliable non-medical home care services throughout Belen, Los Lunas, Albuquerque, and the Rio Rancho areas. Whether you need daily assistance with meal preparation, light housekeeping, bathing, dressing, and so much more, they can help you out.

If you’re looking to become a caregiver and if you have a family member who is a consumer, you can apply to be their caregiver. In a lot of cases, people with disabilities feel more comfortable having a family member take care of them.

If you’re interested in applying for a caregiver position, they start at $12.75 hr, weekly pay, offer 401K, sick leave, and health insurance. For more information about their programs or other questions, visit their website.