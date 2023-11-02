The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce Convention and Tourism Department is supporting an invitational that brings together Native communities to compete in basketball and education. This year, the chamber is a proud partner with the Striking Eagle Native American Basketball Invitational (SENAI).

The invitational addresses well-being, leadership, and education while celebrating the sport of basketball. The event has grown from its start with 12 teams to what is now a 64-team basketball tournament.

SENAI brings together teams from New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah. Participants are invited to attend workshops on a variety of topics, from lifestyle to college preparation and more.

The city’s Convention and Tourism Department has helped support, promote, and grow SENAI over its many years in Albuquerque. SENAI is scheduled to take place from December 28 through December 30 at the UNM Johnson Arena. To learn more about the invitational, click here.