New Mexico Living Crew

Chad Brummett

Chad Brummett

Chad Brummett is a native New Mexican who has worked in film, television, and theater for more than 20 years. He received his BA in Theater from the University of New Mexico before starting his professional career as an actor. Credits on screen include 3:10 to Yuma, The Lone Ranger, Breaking Bad, In Plain Sight, Crazy Heart, Beer for my Horses, Transcendence, and After the Fall.

He turned to broadcast in 2013 as host of New Mexico Living. His work grew from hosting to writing, producing, editing, and videography, co-creating the award-winning series, Legendary New Mexico on Fox NM, KRQE, My50, and New Mexico’s CW.

He’s a father, a movie buff and a devout green chile connoisseur.

Monica Wicke

Monica Wicke

Monica Wicke was born and raised in the Dallas TX area but has happily called New Mexico home since 2018. Knowing television was her calling, she graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington with a double major in Broadcast Communications and Political Science.

On her way to New Mexico, she was an intern with the Dallas Cowboys for their 2016 season. She then embarked on her first career job, as a Multi-Media Journalist and news producer in Abilene, Texas.

In 2018, she began working as a producer at KRQE. Now she is looking forward to being a co-host on New Mexico living, delving into the community and culture of New Mexico.

In her spare time, she’s an avid golfer and can usually be found on the links. Monica also loves traveling, classic rock music and spending time with her corgi, Charleston.