Submit Your Jokes Here!

MALDEN, Mo. (WTVO) -- A pastor from Missouri is in professional counseling after many people say he gave a sexist sermon. A viral video shows Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark preaching on the importance of wives pleasing their husbands and 'not letting themselves go.'

"Now look, I’m not saying that every woman can be the epic trophy wife of all time like Melania Trump," he said. "Most women can't be trophy wives...but maybe a participation trophy. All I can say is not everybody looks like that, Amen? But you don’t need to look like a butch either!"