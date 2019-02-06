New Mexico CW - My50TV

Riverdale, Chapter 47, Wednesday Night

By:

Posted: Feb 06, 2019 08:28 AM MST

Updated: Feb 06, 2019 08:28 AM MST

Sierra and Tom get an unnerving message; Veronica and Reggie must take extreme measures to clean up a mess they made; Moose gets an ultimatum.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Catch up now!

Riverdale WEDNESDAY 8|7c
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Riverdale WEDNESDAY 8|7c

The Flash TUESDAY 8|7c
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Flash TUESDAY 8|7c

The Originals WEDNESDAY 9|8c
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Originals WEDNESDAY 9|8c

Life Sentence FRIDAY 9|8c
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Life Sentence FRIDAY 9|8c

The 100 TUESDAY 9|8c
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The 100 TUESDAY 9|8c

Supergirl MONDAY 8|7c
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Supergirl MONDAY 8|7c

Black Lightning STREAM NOW
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Black Lightning STREAM NOW

Jane The Virgin STREAM NOW
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jane The Virgin STREAM NOW

iZombie MONDAY 9|8c
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

iZombie MONDAY 9|8c

Arrow THURSDAY 9|8c
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Arrow THURSDAY 9|8c

powered by KRQE.com