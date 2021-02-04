Teleportation: Why the Air Force spent thousands researching the popular sci-fi tech

MYSTERY WIRE — Teleportation devices are a staple of science fiction sagas where people or objects can be magically transported from one place to another. It is also a technological idea that’s been explored by scientists working for the U.S. military.

Physicist Dr. Eric Davis caused quite a stir in the early 2000’s when he wrote a paper for the U.S. Air Force about teleportation.“The Air Force’s position is that we do not leave any stone unturned,” Dr. Davis told George Knapp in an interview in 2005. “ If we are to find a new science, a new technology, a new phenomenon that would help augment and enhance or activate Air Force missions, then we must pursue those.”

Dr. Davis was assigned by the U.S. air force lab to write an extensive paper, listing what science already knows about teleportation, how far away it might be. The paper, written in the early 2000’s, generated complaints from critics who thought it was a waste of money.

Download – Teleportation Physics Study – Eric W. Davis

Davis told Mystery Wire the “dematerialization system” used in Star Trek does not qualify as teleportation and explained that whoever develops working teleportation would have the ultimate weapon and could rule the world. “The ballgame is over. Absolutely. You’d have a very covert illicit means of effective surprise attacks, effective surprise, abductions, kidnappings and intelligence gathering, gathering intelligence, espionage.”

After leaving the U.S. Air Force lab, Davis worked at the Institute for Advanced Studies in Austin, Texas and more recently, signed on with a space tech firm in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Air Force study costs $25,000 and it’s believed that many times that amount is being spent in classified research programs looking at these same questions.

In the 2005 interview, Dr. Davis said there had been some breakthroughs in teleportation research, though he worries the Chinese are already ahead of the West.