Mystery Wire Holiday Podcast

MYSTERY WIRE — For our last podcast of 2020 we look back at how UFO disclosure has evolved this year and over the last 3 years. George Knapp clears up controversy surrounding a UFO picture and hints at some big news in the new year. We also talk with filmmaker Jeremy Corbell about a recent interview he did with the Israeli journalist who broke the story of the Israeli space program general who talked about UFOs and aliens.
