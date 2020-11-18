John Fogerty’s UFO fascination follows him from childhood dream + Never before seen extended interview

MYSTERY WIRE — One of the most successful singer-songwriters of all time is in coronavirus lockdown, like the rest of us. But a year ago this week, he was in Las Vegas to perform a series of concerts, unaware that the concert industry was about to be shut down.

In 2019 John Fogerty performed sold out shows all over the country, unveiled a new concert film, and was slated to headline a show marking the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, which didn’t happen.

If you think about some of the most famous lines in his best-known songs, he’s chasing down a hoodoo, he senses a bad moon rising and all the calamity that might follow, he casts spells and watches the skies. We suspected there might be more to the story.

Fogerty calls his music “swamp rock.” Dating back to his Creedence Clearwater Revival days, his themes and lyrics are populated with spooky, swampy folklore, whether its chasing hoodoos, dark premonitions, voodoo spells and a zombie or two. Is he a student of the paranormal?

George Knapp: You know about this stuff. You’re knowledgeable. Bob Lazar, Area 51, Roswell. You’re up on it.

Fogerty: Yeah, I’m up on it in a sense. I guess you’d call me a fan. I started quite young. In the ‘50s, it was a great time for a kid growing up to experience the flying saucer phenomenon and the green men from outer space and all that. I saw every science fiction movie that was made, and a lot of the horror ones too.

Fogerty estimates that he’s watched the sci-fi classic “The Day the Earth Stood Still” about 250 times. Classic alien invasion movies inspired him to write “It Came Out of the Sky,” his own prediction of how humans might react to an E.T. landing. It raises the question of whether he’s had a personal experience.

“I’ve never seen a UFO that I know about, nor have I seen an alien that I know about,” Fogerty says.

But, he adds, as a youngster he had a strange recurring dream about the sensation of flying out of his home and over his town, accompanied by a mysterious friend. He wrote about it in his autobiography, “Fortunate Son,” and openly wonders if the friend was an E.T.

“I was up over the neighborhood, just flying around, you know, kind of like this,” Fogerty recalls, “But I had this dream from the time I was 6 until I was about 12. I had the dream over and over and over, and there was always seemed to be a presence, like a person that I was aware of, that I knew, a guide, if you will. I didn’t know what to call it.”

Fogerty told us about an eerie spiritual epiphany he had at the gravesite of legendary bluesman Robert Johnson. It was a life-changing moment, and it resulted in Fogerty and some other famous musicians digging into their pockets to put headstones at the otherwise unmarked graves of several blues artists who had been forgotten.

During the pandemic, Fogerty has been recording updated versions of his classic Creedence songs and has performed with his family at their home.

Fogerty’s new album, Fogerty’s Factory, is now available for pre-order now on his website.

His new album comes on the heels of a new book he wrote called Fortunate Son: My Life, My Music. The book was released shortly after our interview as the pandemic lockdowns were taking hold.