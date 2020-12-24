‘Jet Pack Guy’ strikes again

MYSTERY WIRE — Once again the mysterious “Jet Pack Guy” has been spotted flying where only airplanes should be flying. According to a new story on The Drive, an object that does look like a human wearing a jet pack was spotted by a pilot off the coast of California in a training area near Palos Verdes.
And this time, there’s video of the “Jet Pack Guy” soaring around 3,000′ above the ocean.
Earlier this year in September, pilots reported seeing a similar sight at the same altitude near Los Angeles International Airport. Then again in mid-October a pilot reported seeing what looked like a person using a jet pack flying near LAX, but this time the person was seen at around 6,000′.
At this time, the “Jet Pack Guy” remains a mystery.
More Stories
- Christmas in Florida: Chilly forecast, falling iguanas
- Parents of “balloon boy” pardoned 11 years after UFO hoax
- Parents convicted in 2009 ‘balloon boy’ hoax pardoned
- Search for missing Texas State student continues 9 days after disappearance
- 11-year-old jumps from second-floor window after saving brother from fire
- KFC apparently isn’t joking about launching a gaming console that also warms your chicken