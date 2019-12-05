Former Sen. Harry Reid talks UFOs in sit-down interview

MYSTERY WIRE — Former U.S. Senator Harry Reid’s so-far successful battle against pancreatic cancer likely comes as a disappointment to his enemies, some of whom have long wished for his death, political or otherwise. Nearly two years after the New York Times blew open a story about a Reid-sponsored secret study of UFOs and related mysteries, Reid says if UFOs are to be part of his political legacy, so be it.

“I think I’ll be remembered for other things but hey, listen, if I am known as somebody that kind of got the ball rolling here, I’ll take it,” Reid said.

