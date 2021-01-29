Documenting UFO media around the world: the man behind OmniTalk Radio

Giuliano Marinkovic

MYSTERY WIRE — Giuliano Marinkovic is a former communications specialist of Aerial Observing and Navigation radar unit of the Croatian Air Force and a former electronic warfare SIGINT specialist.

He has been an investigative journalist since 1996 reporting on military and aviation UFO cases for variety of media outlets like Croatian Public Television, Croatian Public Radio, and several national magazines.

Marinkovic has compiled a massive database of media stories about the UFO phenomena. You can find database links dating back to the beginning of 2017 on his OmniTalk Radio site.

He is also an independent producer and journalist of the podcast station OmniTalk Radio and is currently stationed in Ireland.

RELATED: OmniTalk Radio YouTube Channel