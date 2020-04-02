Close encounter of the island kind

MYSTERY WIRE — The coronavirus pandemic is being felt around the world, some would call the effect a shared experience. Shared experiences do not only involve pandemic, even UFO encounters are a global shared experience.

We recently spoke with a leading UFO researcher who lives on a small island off the coast of Africa in Indian ocean about his close encounter.

Mauritius is an island republic off the eastern coast of Africa, a strategically important part of the world. Residents have reported spectacular UFO sightings over the years.

Recently, the cases usually end up on the desk of MUFON director J.P. Hague, who told us about one sighting. “And that was in August of 2010. During the early hours of that morning between I think around 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., what appeared to be an enormous Delta shaped or I want to say curved shaped craft like a boomerang appeared in the sky and this thing was more than two football fields in length and I have the footage of this. It’s very reminiscent of the Phoenix lights.”

The video Hague obtained of the huge craft, is about ten minutes in length, backed up by hundreds of witnesses who also say they saw it.