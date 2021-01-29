Bigelow says aliens “right under people’s noses”

MYSTERY WIRE — Space entrepreneur Robert Bigelow raised eyebrows and public interest when he made a provocative comment to the CBS news program 60 Minutes back in November 2017.

Bigelow told correspondent Lara Logan that aliens are already here on Earth, “right under people’s noses.”

Since the program aired, UFO-curious folks around the world have wondered what Bigelow meant with that controversial statement.

During our recent sit-down with Bigelow, we asked him.

