Krispy Kreme unveils new key lime glazed doughnuts

(WGHP) – A new Krispy Kreme doughnut is being released to mark the spring season. Key lime glazed and key lime kreme filled doughnuts will be available from May 5 to 8.

The new doughnuts are part of a limited release series of fruit-related doughnuts – each flavor will only be available for four days at a time. The next in the lineup is the lemon glazed and lemon kreme filled doughnuts that will be available from May 12 to 15.

The first in the series was the strawberry glazed and strawberry kreme filled doughnuts that were available form April 30 to May 1.

