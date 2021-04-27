New Mexico’s CW (KWBQ-TV) in Albuquerque, NM, is looking for a Brand Manager.

KWBQ is New Mexico’s home to the world’s best sitcoms (Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, Seinfeld) and CW network hit shows (The Flash, Superman and Lois, Riverdale).

The New Mexico’s CW Brand Manager is responsible for developing and leading the overall marketing strategy of the station, and for designing the promotions that will achieve the objectives of that strategy. Duties will include overseeing events, contests, promotions, public service and community events, and sales client-partner events. Other assignments may be required, and other duties may occasionally be assigned by the station. Apply Now