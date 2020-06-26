Enter The Big Bang Theory Pizza Party!

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas woman has been in isolation for 105 days after testing positive for COVID-19 in March. On average, recovery time for the virus can take a few weeks depending on the severity of the symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, the story is very different for Jenny Lorraine, of Austin, who said she tested positive after having heart surgery earlier this year. She's been working with her doctor as she is still dealing with symptoms related to the virus. "I felt like I was coming down with the flu and two days later I felt like I was run over by a truck," Lorraine said.