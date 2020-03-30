WVU creates social media hit with ‘socially distanced’ version of Country Roads

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – “From Weirton to Welch, from Martinsburg to Matewan and all points in between.” That is how, as any good West Virginia Mountaineer fan knows, WVU play-by-play voice Tony Caridi opens Mountaineers sports broadcasts.

On Saturday however, WVU stretched its borders a lot farther than those set in 1863, looking to bring the Mountaineer community together amid the coronavirus pandemic. The university assembled a socially distanced version of the John Denver anthem “Country Roads.”

WVU enlisted well-known Mountaineers from all over the world to help sing the Mountain State’s official state song.

The rendition, posted on the university’s social media accounts, begins and ends with Country superstar and Glen Dale, W.Va. native Brad Paisely, from his home in Nashville. Also included are:

