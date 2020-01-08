Woman’s dog crushed to death by grooming table at PetSmart

TAMPA, Fla. (KVVU/CNN/WFLA) – A Las Vegas woman is heartbroken after her bulldog was reportedly crushed to death by a grooming table at PetSmart.

Vicki Seifert said she brought 2-year-old Minni to the store to have a bath and her nails trimmed.

The service doesn’t take long, so she took a walk around the store. Then she noticed employees running toward the grooming area.

“I ran in there when I went in, she was crushed under a grooming table and they said that they had listened for her heartbeat and she was gone,” Seifert recalled.

Seifert said no one at PetSmart can give her a straight answer about what happened, but that the grooming table was unplugged and that’s why it couldn’t be lifted off of her dog.

“I don’t believe it was the weight of the table it was the fact that it was electric and it had crushed her to the point that the table was closed all the way on her and then with it being unplugged there was no way to raise it,” Seifert said.

A PetSmart representative sent the following statement to KVVU:

“A tragic accident occurred in our grooming salon, which led to the heartbreaking loss of Minni. There’s nothing more important than the safety of the pets in our care, and we immediately launched a comprehensive investigation into how this type of unprecedented event could have possibly happened.

“They told me my dog was dead by 6:43. I dropped her off at 6:30,” Seifert said. “What were these two groomers doing? Why did no one notice that the dog—where the dog was at, why was she under a table? How does a dog go in for a bath and get crushed within 13 minutes?”

Seifert said Minni loved her toys and that she had an unopened box of toys picked out for her.

“People’s pets are their family members—she wasn’t just a pet,” Seifert said.

Seifert said she is waiting for an autopsy report to decide whether she will file a lawsuit.

LATEST STORIES: