Whatawedding! Couple weds at Whataburger to celebrate Valentine’s Day 🍔👰🤵

by: Austin Kellerman

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (NEXSTAR) — Imagine being able to say “I do” on Valentine’s Day — with your favorite cheeseburger by your side.

Corpus Christi couple Sharon Arteaga and Dylan Welch got married Friday inside the Texas fast food staple’s flagship store along the Texas shore.

The new Mr. and Mrs. Welch won a contest to earn the “Whatawedding” on Valentine’s Day. Sharon’s family had a history of including Whataburger in its wedding receptions and that helped win over the judges. The couple had been dating for five years.

In addition, Whataburger is giving them $5,000 for their honeymoon. Sharon and Dylan plan to travel to France.

The Whatawedding ceremonies also took place at five other Texas stores in San Antonio, College Station, Houston, Fort Worth and Grand Prairie.

You can watch highlights of the ceremony above or view the full wedding below:

Coverage of the Whatawedding events is sponsored by Whataburger.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

