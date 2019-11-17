Was the Garth Brooks traffic worse than a football game?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Nobody must have left the Garth Brooks concert early.
Concert goers took to social media after the show to complain about the traffic congestion, some saying it was worse than a University of Tennessee game, where the announced attendance is typically larger than the number of tickets sold to the Garth Brooks’ Stadium Tour show.
If you were in the after-concert traffic last night, what’s your take?
